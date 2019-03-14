FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 8,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $430,019.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,393.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 14,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $739,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,488 shares of company stock worth $13,572,838 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 23,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,205. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.11.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

