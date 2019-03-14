Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 5,572 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Flinton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 384,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,256,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,730 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,903,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,922,000 after acquiring an additional 256,465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of BAM opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/flinton-capital-management-llc-sells-5572-shares-of-brookfield-asset-management-inc-bam.html.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.