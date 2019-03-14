Flinton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gritstone Oncology were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRTS opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

