Flinton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $252.13 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $102,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $277.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Flinton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/flinton-capital-management-llc-increases-stake-in-align-technology-inc-algn.html.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.