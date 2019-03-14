Flinton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Flinton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,541 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 40.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. DA Davidson raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

