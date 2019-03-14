Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) declared a semiannual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Flexible Solutions International has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/flexible-solutions-international-inc-to-issue-semiannual-dividend-of-0-08-fsi.html.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.