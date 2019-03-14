Five Point (FPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 118.34%.

FPH stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 94,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,881. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.99. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

FPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Five Point in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Five Point by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Point by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Five Point by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

