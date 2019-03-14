First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 67,054 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 67,054 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/first-trust-advisors-lp-purchases-shares-of-67054-bjs-restaurants-inc-bjri.html.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.