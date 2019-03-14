First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,011 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

