First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of BEP opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.44, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,088.89%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

