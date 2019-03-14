First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 431.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,334 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.22% of First Solar worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,850.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,267,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,576,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $321,670,000 after acquiring an additional 587,389 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 490,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $14,222,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $71,866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $344,808.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at $344,808.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $37,451.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,435 shares of company stock worth $446,590. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $54.71 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.80%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

