FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stake Lifted by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,425 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FEYE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 567,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.04. FireEye Inc has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $217.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FireEye from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BTIG Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $932,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 501,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $1,698,020.07. Following the transaction, the president now owns 904,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,460.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,941. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

