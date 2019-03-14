Financial Survey: Kyocera (KYOCY) vs. Himax Technologies (HIMX)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kyocera alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kyocera and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Himax Technologies 0 5 1 0 2.17

Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Kyocera.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyocera and Himax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.24 billion 1.44 $736.10 million $2.01 28.30 Himax Technologies $723.60 million 0.88 $27.96 million $0.06 61.83

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Himax Technologies. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kyocera pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Himax Technologies pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 3.96% 2.59% 2.01% Himax Technologies 1.18% 2.19% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kyocera beats Himax Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for the Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group segment offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; LED driver and power management ICs; scaler products for monitors and projectors; tailor-made video processing IC solutions; silicon IPs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and machine vision, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, and Internet on Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration with Kneron to develop and commercialize a 3D sensing and AI-enabled security and surveillance solution. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.