Financial Survey: Innodata (INOD) versus RESAAS Services (RSASF)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innodata and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -6.05% -4.43% -2.89% RESAAS Services -1,425.78% -454.87% -341.37%

Risk & Volatility

Innodata has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innodata and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $60.93 million 0.61 -$5.05 million N/A N/A RESAAS Services $350,000.00 24.50 -$5.86 million N/A N/A

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Innodata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innodata beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organization's ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog Reporter's Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segment's technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and distributes content across traditional and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

