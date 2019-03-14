Financial Contrast: GigaMedia (GIGM) and Qutoutiao (QTT)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GigaMedia and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Qutoutiao 0 3 1 0 2.25

Qutoutiao has a consensus price target of $10.85, indicating a potential downside of 18.79%. Given Qutoutiao’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $11.60 million 2.61 $1.08 million N/A N/A Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A ($2.10) -6.36

GigaMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -21.56% -5.49% -5.07% Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qutoutiao beats GigaMedia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

