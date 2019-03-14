Financial Comparison: Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (KWBT) and Nutrien (NTR)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Nutrien shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nutrien shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Nutrien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutrien 0 5 11 1 2.76

Nutrien has a consensus target price of $61.73, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Nutrien’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Nutrien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 7.33% 23.66% 10.83% Nutrien 18.20% 12.95% 6.32%

Dividends

Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group does not pay a dividend. Nutrien pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Nutrien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group $17.27 million 0.97 $5.30 million N/A N/A Nutrien $19.64 billion 1.66 $3.57 billion $2.69 20.04

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a beta of 5.62, indicating that its stock price is 462% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrien has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutrien beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers. The company has a strategic relationship with ETS (Tianjin) Biological Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. to produce bio-fertilizers in the People's Republic of China and internationally; and strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center, as well as China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning, and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

