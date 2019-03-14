Financial Comparison: Community Investors Bancorp (CIBN) and First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

4.2% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Northern Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Community Investors Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.81 $460,000.00 N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp $52.83 million 2.63 $12.60 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 23.66% 11.80% 1.02%

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon, a state-chartered bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses in California. It accepts demand, interest bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products and services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. Further, the company provides credit cards; issues cashier's checks; sells travelers' checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and offers other customary banking services. It operates 10 full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; a residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and an asset management and trust department in Downtown Sacramento. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.