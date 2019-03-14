Financial Comparison: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) versus FEC Resources (FECOF)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.54% 44.95% 44.62% FEC Resources N/A -9.80% -9.64%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. FEC Resources does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and FEC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $15.66 million 4.33 $13.31 million N/A N/A FEC Resources N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats FEC Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in the oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2017, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 6,601 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and other mineral related opportunities in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Plc, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located in the West Philippine Sea west of Palawan Island. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering a total area of 4,580 square kilometers located in the Central TaÃ±on Strait and Visayan Sea. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

