Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRGI. BidaskClub downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

FRGI stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $367.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.51 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $50,172.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,897.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,786,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 516,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 492,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchise of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers a variety of Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana segment serves a selection of Mexican inspired food.

