Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $124.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $139.27.

