Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (MUH)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 122.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUH opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II news, insider Peter Hayes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 2,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $36,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

