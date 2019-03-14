Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 984 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,774,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of FDX opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

