Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrellgas Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of FGP stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.14. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $573.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrellgas Partners will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Ferrellgas Partners by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ferrellgas Partners by 157.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ferrellgas Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Ferrellgas Partners by 21.8% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 300,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

