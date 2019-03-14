Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FENC opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of -0.23.

Several research firms have commented on FENC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

