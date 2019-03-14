Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Unilever (UN) Stock Price

Media stories about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have been trending positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a coverage optimism score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Unilever’s analysis:

Get Unilever alerts:

UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:UN opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Unilever (UN) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-unilever-un-stock-price.html.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.