Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 25993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,405.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amir Nashat sold 91,210 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $1,222,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $401,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,767.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,058,418. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

