FARO Technologies (FARO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

FARO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Gabelli raised FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.95.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $778.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 1.52. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.59 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 418,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 934,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1,548.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

