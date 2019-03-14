FARO Technologies (FARO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
FARO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Gabelli raised FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.95.
FARO Technologies stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $778.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 1.52. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 418,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 934,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1,548.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
