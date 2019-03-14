Farmland Partners (FPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 909,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 197,549 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $5.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FPI. ValuEngine raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmland Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The stock has a market cap of $183.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director John A. Good purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,173. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,851.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,275 shares of company stock worth $105,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

