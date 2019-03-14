Farfetch (FTCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 923,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,729. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of -46.20. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Farfetch by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

