Fandom Sports Media (FDM) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM) were up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07. Approximately 335,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

About Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM)

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

