Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can Buys 20,000 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. FreightCar America accounts for approximately 0.1% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FreightCar America by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. FreightCar America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of RAIL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,867. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.53. FreightCar America, Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $20.14.

FreightCar America Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

