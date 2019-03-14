FairCoin (FAIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $93.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002982 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.02267868 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00475074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022538 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022888 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023671 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011015 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairCoin’s official website is fair-coin.org

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.