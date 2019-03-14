EZOOW (EZW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.00

EZOOW (CURRENCY:EZW) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One EZOOW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Mercatox. EZOOW has a market cap of $15,448.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of EZOOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EZOOW has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EZOOW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00386590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.01699312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00238209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

EZOOW Token Profile

EZOOW’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,551,907,115 tokens. The official website for EZOOW is www.ezoow.com . EZOOW’s official Twitter account is @EzoowToken . The official message board for EZOOW is medium.com/@Ezoow

EZOOW Token Trading

EZOOW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZOOW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZOOW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EZOOW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EZOOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EZOOW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.