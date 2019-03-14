EZCORP (EZPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EZCORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $535.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 13,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.