Exterran Corp (EXTN) is Cannell Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 233,010 shares during the quarter. Exterran accounts for 4.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 2.27% of Exterran worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exterran by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exterran from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.04. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,870. The company has a market cap of $657.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 1.35. Exterran Corp has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

