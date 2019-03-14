Express (EXPR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.34)-($0.27) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). Express also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $-0.34–0.27 EPS.

Express stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Express has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Express had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other Express news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

