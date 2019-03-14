Exelixis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,080 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 632% compared to the average volume of 557 put options.

Exelixis stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.22. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Cohen sold 248,180 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $5,494,705.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 41,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $886,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 812,872 shares of company stock worth $17,908,747. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

