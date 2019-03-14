ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $817,282.00 and $36,452.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00003819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.02291680 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,465,283 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

