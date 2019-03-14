Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,274 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,147,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,219,000 after buying an additional 1,763,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,392,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,880,000 after buying an additional 1,381,380 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,262,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,163,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 533,270 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 557,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 473,052 shares during the period.

AQUA opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

