Evogene (EVGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 1,147.40%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

EVGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 2,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 242,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 75,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Evogene by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 514,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evogene by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

