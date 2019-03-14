Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 1,147.40%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.
EVGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 2,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.
WARNING: “Evogene (EVGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/evogene-evgn-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.