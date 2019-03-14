Europa Oil & Gas (EOG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Thursday.

LON EOG opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Thursday. Europa Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.49 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

