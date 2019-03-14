EtherGem (EGEM) Market Cap Reaches $253,842.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $253,842.00 and approximately $2,847.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00385387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.01686682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00236494 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004967 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

