Ether Zero Tops 24-Hour Volume of $63,423.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00002609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $0.00 and $63,423.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.03409156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00111206 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

