Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Trading Down 8.5% Following Insider Selling

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $48.09 and last traded at $49.03. Approximately 1,164,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 575,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.
Specifically, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.73 per share, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 60,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $2,863,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,342,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,559,671.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,150. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
ESPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB Biotech AG grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,392,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,679,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,173,000 after purchasing an additional 99,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,649,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,173,000 after purchasing an additional 99,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.
