ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,438 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.83. 66,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,672. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $86.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

