ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4,623.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,594,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $784,577.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.24. 3,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

