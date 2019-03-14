ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Ford Motor stock remained flat at $$8.53 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,018,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,430,940. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

