Equity Residential (EQR) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.93

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 28588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $34,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $3,607,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,195 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,322,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

