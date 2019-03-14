Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $194,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 43.37 and a quick ratio of 43.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 138.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

