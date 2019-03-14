EquiTrader (EQT) Market Capitalization Tops $103,382.00

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One EquiTrader coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, EquiTrader has traded 122.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EquiTrader has a market capitalization of $103,382.00 and approximately $2,553.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.01440516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002566 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001357 BTC.

EquiTrader Coin Profile

EquiTrader (CRYPTO:EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,925,989 coins and its circulating supply is 11,825,989 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader . The official website for EquiTrader is www.equitrader.co

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

